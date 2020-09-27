Hurst charity inundated with support after call for donations

A HURST charity has been inundated with support after a call for donations last week.

First Days Children’s Charity provides clothes and essentials for families across the borough, but has seen a recent demand for beds and bedding.

Last week, CEO and founder Emma Cantrell posted on social media calling for new single duvets and pillows.

Within an hour, all of the duvets the charity has storage space for were purchased, with donations arriving later in the week.

Charity staff said they were blown away by the influx of help, and Ms Cantrell said similar instances are increasingly common.

“Since the beginning of this year, whenever we’ve asked for things, they’ve come to us,” she explained. “In the current situation, people are feeling powerless. They can see a lot of need, and are questioning what they can do to help.”

Ms Cantrell said the charity, which was founded almost eight years ago, has built up a “loyal band of supporters” who regularly donate items in short supply.

“Two weeks ago we ran out of baby toiletries,” she added. “And there was the same outpouring of support.

“We make donating pretty simple with our Amazon wishlist.

“And we’re regularly receiving 20 parcels a day to our office.”

Part of the increase in donations could be due to canceled charity events and fundraisers, leading residents to find other ways to help, Ms Cantrell said.

But she is apprehensive about the winter season ahead.

“We’re really bracing ourselves — it’s going to get pretty desperate,” she said. “There have been lots of requests for beds and I expect that over the next few weeks, essentials such as nappies and wipes will be in high demand.”

On Monday, Reading Toy Run announced the annual event was cancelled this year.

“They’ve helped us the last couple of years too,” added Ms Cantrell. “This year I think there will be more demand than ever.

“And if supermarkets cannot host The Giving Tree, there will be more demand on us.

“We will be launching our Christmas wish list next month, as we need to get donations in and then back out again.

“We need to reassure families that they’ll have gifts to give.”

The charity issues a new donation list each month, as it has limited warehouse storage space.

September donation requests include pressure fit stair gates and extenders, weaning items, new bottles, changing mats, baby monitors, toiletries and bedding.

For more information about the exact needs, and to donate, visit: bit.ly/FirstDaysSeptember