Hurst charity thanks mystery donor for anonymous deliveries

A HURST charity has a mystery donor that knows exactly what stock is needed and when.

First Days Children’s Charity noticed anonymous deliveries began arriving six months ago, after moving to its new donation centre on Molly Millars Lane.

Founder and CEO, Emma Cantrell said she wants to thank the mystery donor for their support.

“Whoever it is just wants to give quietly,” she said. “That’s what’s so moving about it. People like this keep an organisation going — those behind the scenes.

“It’s similar to those who have a monthly donation set up.”

Ms Cantrell said she has asked all staff and volunteers if they are the mystery buyer, as items have been arriving when they’re in need.

“Things just keep arriving at opportune moments,” she said. “We were packing our summer fun bags the other day and a delivery of frisbees, skipping ropes and outdoor games arrived.

“It must be someone who keeps an eye on our social media and website — they seem to always know what we need.”

Ms Cantrell’s team are preparing 250 summer fun bags, to be delivered to families for the six-week holidays.

“We wanted a way to get suncream into people’s homes,” she said.

“Suncream can be a huge expense,” Ms Cantrell said.

The packs also include games to play outside in parks or gardens, as well as art and craft activities for rainy days.

As the charity prepares for summer, it is calling on parents to donate any good-quality school uniform, to help others in the return to school come September.

“We have donation points across the borough, where people can drop their out-grown uniforms,” Ms Cantrell said.

The charity accepts school uniforms for any school aged child, winter coats for ages four to 18, shoes and trainers for the same ages, sports equipment and clothing, as well as stationery and school bags.

Donations can be dropped into orange bins at St Crispin’s School and Tesco in Wokingham, Sainsbury’s in Winnersh and Morrisons in Woosehill.

Ms Cantrell said she was very moved last week, when a family donated a bed to the charity.

They had been given it in 2017 by First Days.

“The mum came, and she said we had really helped during their time of need,” Ms Cantrell said. “They are doing really well now and wanted to give back to the organisation that helped them.

“It was so moving for me, as a charity we live by this idea of things going from one family to another. The fact they brought it back after they’d outgrown it means everything to me, and what this charity is about.”

Each time an item is approved for use, a First Days volunteer attaches a sticker, and signs it off with a date.

“It was really nice for Ian, one of our volunteers, to see his name on the bed he signed four years ago,” Ms Cantrell added.

For more information about First Days Children’s Charity, visit: www.firstdays.net