Hurst country show is a go this weekend

THE ANNUAL Hurst Show and Country Fayre is set to go ahead this weekend — and there is a lot for residents to look forward to.

The event, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, will take place across the village.

On Martineau Green, organisers have arranged a dog show and hobby horses, and the Village Hall is being set up as a food court and music venue.

In the Community Orchard and on Castle Hill, residents can “guess the crushed car” and try their hand at archery and skittles, while on the School Field there will be craft stalls and painting.

Road closures are also planned from Saturday to Monday to support the show.

These include:

School Road will be closed, except for resident access

A northbound one-way system will be in place on Church Hill

Access along Church Hill will be for show parking and access to The Castle Inn and Hurst Bowls club only

A northbound diversion will run along Lodge Road to Whistley Green and Broadwater Lane

A southbound diversion will run down Orchard Road and Sawpit Road, onto Lodge Road

The Hurst Show and Country Fayre is taking place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

The road changes will be in place from 7am on Saturday until 8am on Monday.

