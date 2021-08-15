Hurst Horticultural Show returns next weekend

A TRADITION dating back more than 100 years will be marked in Hurst this summer, as its annual horticultural show announces its return.

Hurst Horticultural Society will host the 108th annual gardening event this month after cancelling the show last year due to the pandemic.

Taking place in Hurst Village Hall, the day will include jazz music from Earley Music School, food and drink and a chance to enjoy the yearly horticultural competition.

A spokesperson for the society said all residents are welcome to submit entries into the 134 classes, which include horticulture, baking, handicraft and photography.

“There is [also] a special fun class for a scarecrow to be entered by individuals or groups,” the spokesperson said. “There’s something for everyone, and anyone can enter as many classes as they wish.”

Organisers have also arranged a series of children’s classes, including medals for first, second and third place.

Youngsters attending Hurst’s St Nicholas School are asked to urge their parents to enter for a chance to win the St Nicholas Family Cup.

“This cup is won by the family whose parents and children have the most combined points, with at least one child attending [the school],” the spokesperson explained.

They added: “All are encouraged to enter the show, which is more than a chance to show off skills.

“It brings the local community together with the chance to spend an afternoon listening to music and enjoying food, drink and craft stalls.

“[It will be] particularly good fun if the weather is dry and warm.”

Covid-safe guidelines will also be in place on the day, including encouraging face masks indoors, using one-way systems in the showing halls and hand sanitising stations.

The Hurst Horticultural Show will take place on Saturday, August 21, from 1pm.

Entry costs £2 for adults and children go for free.

Competition entries must be submitted by 7pm on Wednesday, August 18, and each class costs 50p to enter. They must then be placed in Hurst Village Halls on the show day between 8am and 10.30am.

For more information visit: www.hursthorticulturalshow.org