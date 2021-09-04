Hurst panto group to head to Wild West – and you could join them

Hurst Pantomime Group is inviting all interested in getting involved in their tenth production, either on or off the stage, to go to an introductory Information meeting.

An original script written by talented Hurst residents Jonathan de Mounteney and Matt Allwright, A Lad in The Wild West promises a fun-filled twist on the classic Aladdin pantomime.

Swapping the Arabian desert for Texan ranches, our heroes include Jasmine, a plucky cowgirl, and her trusty steed, Flying Carpet.

All are welcome at the relaxed information meeting on Monday, September 6 at 7,30pm in Hurst Village Scout Hut, next to Hurst Village Hall, RG10 0DR,

A spokesperson said: “It will be a fantastic opportunity to meet the team, hear a synopsis of the script, and learn more about both the acting and back-stage crew roles available.”

Producer Claire Lawrence said: “Every panto we produce relies on a large team both on and off stage. Crew roles range from lighting, sound, costumes, props, hair and makeup, to front of house, chaperoning, marketing, ticket sales, directing, and production.

“So, no matter how much experience you have, if you fancy getting involved, then please let us know. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, have fun, and experience the fantastic camaraderie associated with putting on a highly regarded show.”

Those interested in auditioning will be able to register and take away character part descriptions, audition excerpts, and an information sheet.

Youth (school year nine upwards) and adult auditions will be held on Friday, September 10, in Hurst Village Hall from 7.30pm.

Children from school years four to eight can register and audition on Sunday, September 12, in Hurst Village Hall from 1pm.

Performances will be from January 20-22, next year, with tickets going on sale later in the autumn. Follow Hurst Pantomime Group on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@hurstpanto) or log on to www.hurstpanto.org.uk

n For questions about the information meeting or audition process, email info@hurstpanto.org.uk.