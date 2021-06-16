Wokingham.Today

Hurst Party In The Park plans return

by Charlotte King0
Party in the Park
Picture: Pixabay

STARS are back on stage in Hurst next month, as live festivals return to the village.

The annual Party In The Park, which offers evening entertainment from local bands, is coming back on Saturday, July 10.

Organised by Hurst Football Club, local artists Bottle Kids, Forbury, and Le Moyne are set to perform.

There will also be a hog roast and bar.

The Party In The Park will take place at Stow Bridge in Hurst from 6pm. Tickets cost £18 per person, for over-18s only.

For more information, visit: www.partyparkhurst.co.uk

Related posts

‘Banksy’ adds new verse to the Ballad of Reading Gaol

Phil Creighton

New organ donation law comes into force in England today

John Wakefield

Expanding Heathrow runway is ‘bad news’ says Labour leader

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.