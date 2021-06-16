Hurst Party In The Park plans return

STARS are back on stage in Hurst next month, as live festivals return to the village.

The annual Party In The Park, which offers evening entertainment from local bands, is coming back on Saturday, July 10.

Organised by Hurst Football Club, local artists Bottle Kids, Forbury, and Le Moyne are set to perform.

There will also be a hog roast and bar.

The Party In The Park will take place at Stow Bridge in Hurst from 6pm. Tickets cost £18 per person, for over-18s only.

For more information, visit: www.partyparkhurst.co.uk