Hurst Post Office resumes services

by Sue Corcoran0
The Post Office on the A321 Picture: Sue Corcoran

HURST’S Post Office is set to reopen after being closed for two months.

Villagers have welcomed the news of the reopening on Monday, October 5.

It closed on Monday, August 3 following the sudden death at home of its much-loved manager Debbie Kaur.

There was an outpouring of tributes to her for all she had done for customers.

The Post Office is housed in Hurst Convenience Stores where manager Jayne Overington said: “Two people will be splitting between them the same opening hours that we had before: 9am to noon and 12.30-5.30pm on Monday to Friday; and 9am-12.30pm on Saturday.

“It’s nice that it will be back open again. The Post Office is an important part of the village. Customers also came from some distance away.”

The shop and office on the A321 from Wokingham to Twyford has easy parking outside and in the shop car park.

