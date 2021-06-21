Wokingham.Today

Hurst Show will take place this weekend

Hurst Show
Hurst Show and Country Fayre

HURST Show and Country Fayre is set to return this year, to celebrate “all wonderful things” about the village.

After running online last year, the village show will take place on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 — Government covid guidelines permitting.

Run in a number of locations across Hurst, the Fayre will include the Garden Gate Arts Trail to showcase local artists’ works, and a family treasure hunt.

Organisers are also setting up craft stalls, animal petting for children, and archery in the Community Orchard.

READ MORE: Date set for 2021 Hurst Show

There will also be a food court at the Village Hall, with performances from musical groups including Ukuladies Plus One and Second Wind.

Suzy Turner, chairperson, said: “Given the crazy 12 months we have all faced and how important the support and kindness of the village has been to so many of us, we are carefully crafting what we hope will be a celebration of all wonderful things about Hurst.”

She said by setting up activities across the village, organisers will limit the number of people in any one area.

This year’s Fayre will raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Entry is free and parking will be available.

To find out more, visit: www.hurstshow.uk or search for @HurstShow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

