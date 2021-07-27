Hurst Village Society hosts cricket barbecue

GET YOUR grill on with Hurst Village Society (HVS) and end the summer on a high this year.

On Saturday, September 18, HVS is hosting a family barbecue and cricket match at Hurst Cricket Club.

The match, between the Society and St Nicholas PTA, will start at 11am and is open to all.

The barbecue will launch from 1pm and there will also be fun and games for the children, including a bouncy castle, garden games, face painting and archery.

Advance tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 for under 12s, or £12 for adults and £8 for youngsters on the day.

The entire event is running from 11am until 6pm, and is subject to covid restrictions at the time.

To find out more, including how to enter a cricket team, visit: www.hvs.org.uk/hvs-pta-cricket-bbq