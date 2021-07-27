Wokingham.Today

Hurst Village Society hosts cricket barbecue

by Phil Creighton0
barbecue
Picture: Pixabay

GET YOUR grill on with Hurst Village Society (HVS) and end the summer on a high this year.

On Saturday, September 18, HVS is hosting a family barbecue and cricket match at Hurst Cricket Club.

The match, between the Society and St Nicholas PTA, will start at 11am and is open to all.

The barbecue will launch from 1pm and there will also be fun and games for the children, including a bouncy castle, garden games, face painting and archery.

Advance tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 for under 12s, or £12 for adults and £8 for youngsters on the day.

The entire event is running from 11am until 6pm, and is subject to covid restrictions at the time.

To find out more, including how to enter a cricket team, visit: www.hvs.org.uk/hvs-pta-cricket-bbq

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham TV presenter Alexandra Legouix releases first yoga DVD

Phil Creighton

VOLUNTEER CORNER – ways you can help Wokingham borough

Helena Badger

Waterloo Road closures planned

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.