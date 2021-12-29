Hurst villagers join for carols at The Castle Inn

CAROL singing at a Hurst pub was a tradition enthusiastically kept alive this month.

On Sunday, December 19, The Castle Inn, opposite St Nicholas Church welcomed villagers for a mulled wine and a festive sing-a-long.

The carolling event has been held for many years in the run up to Christmas.

Warming by a flaming fire pit outside the pub, churchwarden Sue Payne said: “We couldn’t do this last year because of covid. This year we decided to bring the event outside so we could still be covid cautious.”

Among those leading the singing were Mrs Payne and Claire Lawrence, with Hope Lawrence accompanying on the keyboard.

St Nicholas Church’s associate priest, the Rev Graham Theobald, said: “It’s a lovely community event that sets everyone in the spirit of Christmas.

“Coming outside with the fire pits alight has really added to it.”