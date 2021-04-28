Hurst woman turns the menopause into a melody

A FUNNY, deceptively gentle song about a taboo subject is pulling in hundreds of appreciative viewers.

Sophie Vyse, using the latest lockdown to experiment with creativity, has written a melodic song about something faced by all women.

Many women won’t feel the menopause is a very melodic subject, but Sophie of Hurst has researched its positive effects, as well as its negative ones. A selection of both appear in The Menopause Comedy Song.

A former singer and soloist with Reading Phoenix Choir, she accompanies herself on her electric piano while performing the song.

“The menopause is a bit of a taboo topic that should be talked about more openly and acknowledged. The song has an almost educational element on that.

“There is a real challenge in the words. Is the menopause a start or an end? It can almost be embraced and celebrated as being a phase,” she said.

“There’s a light heartedness in the song which I hope makes it more accessible. If it makes people smile then I‘ve achieved my goal.”

Some of the song words might be considered “brave” but Sophie wants to state the realities women face.

The project ties in with her work as a professional coach. Sophie, who holds a diploma in coaching from the UK College of Personal Development, added: “The song and video were a new kind of project for me.

“They link into my coaching about confidence and how we shouldn’t be afraid to try new things. You can be surprised at what is inside you.” Sophie works one-to-one and with individuals who come together for a workshop. She also leads company workshops.

She is leading an interactive group workshop for women to explore confidence on Thursday May 20 from 7pm-9pm. It is called Confidence Kickstarter for Women Finding your Voice and is online. She’s running it under the umbrella of the college where she studied. The course costs £20.

For more information, visit: ukcpd.co.uk/product/confidence-kickstarter-for-women-finding your voice

Watch the song at: youtu.be/TAO7jHbAKDA