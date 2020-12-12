Hurst’s charity elves organise gift delivery

A HURST-BASED children’s charity is spreading Christmas cheer near and far with its gift appeal.

First Days, which has been collecting toys for children over the last month, delivered 100 bags of presents to Manchester last week.

It comes as the charity closed its appeal, securing more than £60,000 worth of toys.

“Home-Start Manchester contacted us to ask for gifts for the families they’re supporting,” said Emma Cantrell, charity founder. “They’re on our email distribution list, and we occasionally ship to them.”

She said the charity often receives donations from and supports families in regions across England — as well as those closer to home.

“Most families we support are local to us,” she said. “But when we have a request for support from further afield we find a way to help.”

Last Friday, volunteer Simoon Hards drove to the city to deliver the Christmas presents.

He has been supporting the charity since the beginning of the pandemic.

“There has been a phenomenal response to the appeal,” Ms Cantrell said. “It’s been so heartwarming. We’ve had more than £60,000 worth of toys donated.

“We’ve now got all of the donations we need, and our Christmas elves are busy packing and delivering.”

The presents will be gifted to 1,300 children.