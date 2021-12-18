Hurst’s Jolly Farmer pub reopens after giant refurb

A HURST pub has reopened its doors to thirsty punters following an extensive refurbishment by its new landlord.

Mike Cobb took on The Jolly Farmer on Davis Street for brewery Greene King in early November.

Since his arrival, Mr Cobb has invested heavily to renovate the pub’s interior, including the beer cellar room and kitchen.

“When I arrived it was dilapidated, a shell of a building really,” he said.

“There was nothing here at all, not even glass wear.”

He is no stranger to the task, having spent £80,000 when he took on The Emmbrook Inn, Wokingham, last November. Mr Cobb will remain landlord at the pub while overseeing his ambitious plans for The Jolly Farmer.

“I was attracted by the challenge and potential of the building,” he explained.

Now that work on the interior is largely finished, attention has turned to the large pub garden. Plans being discussed include building an outside bar and barbecue area, with uncover and heated seating areas to extend the outdoor season. Work will be starting soon to level the car park and put in new outdoor lighting.

And the pub’s food offering is something Mr Cobb is keen to get right, using his experience at both the Bull at Barkham and The Emmbrook Inn. It is hoped that the kitchen will open with a limited menu before Christmas, ahead of a grand opening in the new year.

“There will be an emphasis on doing a traditional English pub food really well and we’ll include some of the Thai flavours from Emmbrook too,” he said.

Mr Cobb is joined at The Jolly Farmer by bar manager, Adam Maddox. He also comes from The Emmbrook Inn.

He has already introduced a wine and cocktail menu, and hopes to expand the bar’s gin offering soon.

The choice and condition of beer is important to both men.

“All our beers are from the Society of Independent Brewers, so we can have offer brews from Marlow’s Rebellion Beer Co and St Austell Brewery,” Mr Cobb explained.

Mr Maddox added: “The Heineken smart dispenser we use means that we can keep things just right.”

The men hope to create a welcoming atmosphere, which is both family and dog friendly, to take advantage of their location near to Dinton Pastures.

The Jolly Farmer, Davis Street, Hurst is open daily from 12 noon until late.

For more information, visit: thejollyfarmerhurst.co.uk