Hydrogard Legal Service: BANK SCAMS – PUSH FRIENDLY FRAUDS

This scam starts with a call “PRETENDING TO BE FROM YOUR BANKS SECURITY DEPARTMENT” and they tell you someone has attempted to make an unusual transaction on your account, but not to worry as they have stopped the transaction, but because your account has been compromised they need to set up a NEW SECURE ACCOUNT for you to protect your money.

THIS IS A SCAM

NO BANK IN THE UK

WILL EVER ASK YOU TO SET UP A SECURE ACCOUNT

If you receive a call like this, hang up, DO NOT GIVE OUT ANY PERSONAL DETAILS, they may seem convincing, they may know your name, they may tell you things that you think only your bank would know, but Scammers and their scams are getting cleverer, and you need to be aware of these things.

Call your bank, but use a different telephone from the one they called you on (if they called you on your landline, call the bank on your mobile), scammers are able to keep the phone lines open so you think you are speaking with your bank but you are probably still speaking with them.

DO NOT CALL ANY NUMBER THEY GIVE YOU

It is very important that you do not call the bank from a number these people give you, get the number from the back of your bank debit card, if you are unsure, GO TO YOUR BANK.

BANKS HAVE A DUTY OF CARE TO PROTECT US,

THEIR CUSTOMERS

There is a “Code of Practice” which every UK bank has signed up to and this Code of Practice dictates that Banks should have measures in place to detect suspicious transactions or activities that might indicate fraud or financial abuse. Some of the “Warning signs” include multiple chequebooks, sudden increased spending, Suspicious transfers to other accounts, multiple password attempts, logins from new devices, multiple geographical locations, or sudden changes to the operation of the account, which could include a large withdrawal or payment, a payment, or a series of payments to a new payee, or financial activity that matches a known method of fraud or financial abuse.

