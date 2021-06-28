Hydrogard Legal Service: Has Zenith Staybrite caused you a pain?

If you, like me have had direct salespeople in your home, you will be very familiar with the process and the “Sales Tactic” when it comes to the time of making a decision, should you buy or should you not, would you like time to think about it, after all it is not unreasonable to have a bit of thinking time, is it?

For anyone who has ever made a purchase of a high-value home improvement product, like solar panels, roof coating, bathroom, kitchen, or double glazing in their home, then you like me, have probably been subject to the high-pressure sales processes employed by direct sales companies.

Zenith Staybrite and Clearwin Ltd who traded as Zenith Home Improvements used a fraudulent and criminal process to coerce and cajole unsuspecting homeowners into buying their products. These so called deals were dressed up as “Show Homes”, but in all circumstances it ended up with consumers signing third party 10- year credit agreements.

Zenith / Clearwin would always start with a very high over inflated price, they would then reduce this price by offering a number of false discounts and culminated with the homeowner being subjected to very high and constant pressure until they signed the agreements, in almost all cases the salesperson would telephone their manager two, three or even four times to get the over inflated price reduced.

Customers who purchased from Zenith or Clearwin have told us that they did not accept cash payments, they were told they would not get the discounts or the 10 year guarantee unless they used the Companies “Lifestyle Account”. Very often the work they did was of such poor standard and since they went bust customers were left with no guarantees. Many consumers realise that they need to settle the outstanding finance as this was costing almost three times as much over 10 years.

Zenith customers would be worn down by very long, fraudulent presentations, the longest we were told of was ten hours. Trading Standards, the Finance Conduct Authority (FCA), the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) the banks, credit card companies and finance companies all know about this highly illegal and fraudulent process, yet they all choose to ignore the problem.

