Hydrogard Legal Services: Consumer Protection Service (CPS)

It is heartbreaking to hear some of the stories in the media about innocent people who have lost their life savings to a con man or a scammer. Likewise, it is equally frustrating when we hear of an elderly friend or relative that has been conned at the doorstep when rogue traders call pretending work needs doing and pass on the victims’ details to others to carry out other despicable acts, often not needed and certainly not wanted.

A scammer or a con man doesn’t care about you, your family or your friends, they are only interested in getting hold of your money, your personal details and robbing you blind.

Make no mistake, a person who is a victim of identity theft can have their life destroyed in minutes. A con man or a scam artist will feed you the most desperate hard-luck stories on one hand and they will make promises of extreme wealth on the other, con men and women come in all shapes and sizes and they prey on our greed.

The UK is in the early stages of the biggest change in its history for many years. In April 2015, the UK Government made a change in the regulations regarding pensions, a change that meant a pensioner no longer had to buy an annuity and could take control of their complete pension pot without any limitations and be free to spend their money on whatever and however they want.

Between January and June 2016, there were over 1 million financial scams in the UK, equating to a financial scam happening once in every 15 seconds. Remember, judges and police officers have fallen victim to scammers and con men, teachers, nurses, council workers, factory workers and everyday people all suffer when the scammers call.

Zenith Staybrite and Clearwin Ltd (basically the same company) have closed down twice in the last five years and left consumers without guarantees and for some with very poorly fitted windows and doors, we have helped those customers win refunds, get products replaced and ensured their guarantees are still valid.

