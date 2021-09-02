Wokingham.Today

Hydrogard Legal Services: Consumer Protection Service wins customer £17.775 in Banking Scam

Being a member of Hydrogard Legal Services Consumer Protection Service meant that our customer was protected and had access to unlimited legal telephone advice and we won his complaint.

What would you do if you had a dispute with someone?

By becoming a member of the Hydrogard Consumer Protection Service, you as a consumer can benefit as well, it’s not just you, the most important thing for you to understand is that we are here to
protect you and your family.

1. Unlimited telephone assistance

2. Consumer Purchasing Advice

3. Dispute Resolution and Mediation

4. Free Book -“Beware of Scammers”

5. Years Membership Digital Property Logbook

6. No Win – No Fee Claims Management Service

Whichever way you look at it, can you afford not to protect you, your home and your family. Our Consumer Protection Service starts at less than £1.10p per household, per day, cheaper than a cup of coffee or a packet of cigarettes.

