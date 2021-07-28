Hydrogard Legal Services: Do you know how to protect yourself?

When making any purchase for modifications or home improvements a consumer should always think about how they can protect themselves from rogue traders, conmen and businesses that might cease to trade at some point in the future. It is easy to recognise the warning signs and it is even easier to protect yourself when you recognise them being used by a salesperson or a trader who calls at your home.

The deal is only available today

ANY GENUINE COMPANY THAT IS COMING TO SEE YOU WILL GIVE YOU AS MUCH TIME AS YOU NEED TO MAKE UP YOUR MIND. A COMPANY THAT PRESSURISES YOU TO DO THE DEAL ON THE DAY IS NOT WORKING IN YOUR BEST INTEREST – BE CAREFUL TAKE YOUR TIME. If you agree to a “Show Board” and Photos we can get you a better price THIS IS TYPICALLY USED BY SALES COMPANIES TRYING TO GET YOU TO PLACE AN ORDER ON THE DAY, VERY RARELY WILL THEY TAKE PHOTOS ALTHOUGH THEY WILL LEAVE A BOARD WITH THEIR DETAILS

MY ADVICE IS TO BE VERY CAUTIOUS; TAKE YOUR TIME, THEY WILL TELL YOU ANYTHING, THEY ARE ONLY INTERESTED IN YOU SIGNING THEIR ORDER. TAKE YOUR TIME, ASK THEM TO LEAVE AND TELL THEM YOU WILL CALL ONCE YOU HAVE DECIDED TO PLACE AN ORDER. SPEAK TO YOUR FAMILY OR FRIENDS.

MAKING A PURCHASE: Obviously not everyone is a scammer or a conman, there are many good tradesmen and women, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect yourself. When placing an order make sure you either put a £100 deposit on a CREDIT CARD or use a REGULATED CREDIT AGREEMENT.

DO NOT USE A PERSONAL LOAN AS YOU ARE NOT PROTECTED OR COVERED UNDER UK LAW.

You only need to put a £100 deposit on a Credit Card to be completely protected. £100 protects you under UK Law, and it protects you for the full value of the order (up to a maximum of £30,000) and it protects you for the life of the guarantee.

