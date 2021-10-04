Hydrogard Legal Services: Is Going Green Being Misrepresented to us?

We all know that climate change is happening, certainly, science seems to prove this point, but are we being pushed towards a “Green” future that is being misrepresented to us all?

I am sure I do not need to remind you of the Solar panel fiasco, where homeowners were assured by unscrupulous, overzealous salespeople that the Government feed-in-tariff would more than cover the cost of their finance agreements, but for thousands, it didn’t, and innocent consumers were conned into making purchases because financial information was misrepresented to them.

Move forward to 2021 and the UK Government have set very ambitious targets for the UK to become Carbon Zero by 2050 and they have set another “Green” target that we must install 600,000 air source heat pumps each year up to 2028 to help reach that Carbon Zero target.

This means that we as consumers and homeowners need to be on the lookout for those unscrupulous and overzealous salespeople.

Here at HLS, we are already seeing an increase in mis-sold and misrepresented air source heat pumps. Homeowners are already being told that the systems will pay for themselves via the Government renewable heat incentive scheme, they are being sold the heat pumps without any heat loss survey or upgrade to their current heat and hot water systems or without ensuring the home has an EPC rating of “C” or above and then they are left wondering why their heat pump doesn’t do what the salesperson told them.

A mis-sold air source heat pump could cost you more money than you ever imagined, your electricity bill could go up dramatically, your home may not heat up properly and you may not have enough hot water and, worse than all of that, you may not qualify for the renewable heat incentive because your property doesn’t meet the energy performance standards set by the Government.

There is no front end regulation to stop bad or deliberate mis-selling, which is unforgivable. The Government have set in place regulations for fitters, but not salespeople selling them, which means Consumers are once again going to be the target for high-pressure sales organisations.

