Hydrogard Legal Services: Launch their new Consumer Protection Service (CPS)

Hydrogard Legal Services are pleased to launch their new Consumer Protection Service (CPS) to offer to consumers the following benefits.

UNLIMITED LEGAL TELEPHONE ASSISTANCE

When you join the Hydrogard Legal Services Consumer Protection Service (C.P.S.) the most important thing for you to understand is that we are here to protect you and your family. With our history steeped in consumer protection, Hydrogard Legal Services is extending our services and are offering help and assistance to households across the UK at a very affordable price, much lower than that of a high street solicitor or lawyer.

We will give you unlimited telephone assistance regarding any dispute that you may have with a supplier, contractor, company or tradesperson and we will spend as much time as is needed to help you resolve any disputes with those businesses. Likewise, if you have a dispute with a neighbour, friend or family member we can help you with that through our arbitration and mediation service.

We will provide you with help and advice relating to any purchase you may be considering making in your home, we will provide a Company background check on the supplier, we will advise you of the risk in dealing with someone who has just knocked on your door and we will advise you of the best way to make purchases that give you the best protection, whether you are purchasing home improvements, cars on PCP finance, or considering an investment, we will give you the information you need to know before committing to a legally binding contract.

All members will receive a copy of our CEO’s new book “Beware of Scammers – Consumer Protection How to protect yourself” and we will give you one year of free access to our digital property logbook. The HLS Property Log Book can be used to recall every detail of your property, from the insurances, the white goods through to the date you last had the septic tank or cesspit emptied, cleaned and serviced. It can be used to find out the important dates you had the windows fitted, whether they are still under guarantee, who they were fitted by, were the fitters FENSA registered, these are just a few of the things a conveyancing solicitor needs to know.

The HLS Property Log Book provides a comprehensive record of what has taken place at a property and what has gone into the property at the time of build, renovation or improvement. It helps owners and tenants to be more engaged and better informed about their home, enabling them to access their records in a quicker more efficient way than before.

Whether you are a homeowner or a tenant, the HLS Property Log Book provides a great platform for monitoring and recording energy and utility performance, it works as a fantastic reminder service for insurance renewals, service dates and so much much more.

The superb functionality of the product is second to none and it can be used in the following ways: Maintain up-to-date property-related records, Provides an interactive home user experience, Stores all legal information relating to a property, Provides real-time up-to-date servicing schedules, Improves the management and maintenance of the property, Makes conveyancing of the property easier and more efficient, See all of your home improvement documents in one place with easy access and Maintain all Guarantees in one safe secure storage location.