Hydrogard Legal Services: Magic – Well it made your money disappear, didn’t it?

When a salesperson uses the term “Magic”, alarm bells should start ringing loudly and in this case, it relates to a product called the Thermodynamic “Little Magic Box”?

This box and the word “Magic” only existed because it was a way for those Companies who sold them to make your money disappear. What a concept it was, tell everyone this product is “magic” and what it can’t do is not worth worrying about. So what can it do? Save money on your hot water heating bills and make your home much more thermally efficient was the claim, of course, it sounded too good to be true and it was and thousands of consumers who bought the product lost substantial amounts of money.

Companies who sold the product promoted unrealistic and unachievable benefits. Savings up to 80% on hot water heating bills is the favourite, heat your hot water 365 days a year, come rain, shine or snow. Sounds like a remarkable product, except it doesn’t do what they told you it would.

What it does do however is increase your electricity bill. In all of the cases, we have dealt with, where a Thermodynamic Magic Box has been fitted a connection has been made to the immersion heater and when the “Magic Box” isn’t doing its magic, the immersion heater is using your electricity to heat the hot water, not the “Magic Box”.

The Little Magic Thermodynamic Box will probably cost you more in electricity than it saves in gas. The Little Magic Thermodynamic Box uses a panel, looking a bit like a solar panel, that collects heat for your hot water. The difference between this and a conventional solar hot water panel is that it works in all weathers. What it doesn’t mention is that the device needs electricity to run and you will almost certainly spend more on the electricity than you would have done on heating the water with a traditional gas boiler.

Here at Hydrogard Legal Services, we have over 50 complaints from innocent consumers who have been mis-sold a “Little Magic Box”. In all complaints, we have been told the salesperson sat in the customers home for over 4 hours and wouldn’t leave until the consumer signed their order. In all cases, the homeowners had their installations carried out within the 14-day consumer cancellation clause, which breaches the Consumer Protection regulations.

The “Little Magic Box” is not magic at all and if you have purchased one of these and have had problems with the system, you can get help by calling Hydrogard Legal Services for free on: 08000 74 84 94 we pay for the call.

Hydrogard Legal Services recently won Mr C of Hampshire a £12,000 plus refund on a mis-sold Little Magic Box.

If you want to discuss any purchase or scam that has affected you call Chris or his team on 08000 74 84 94