Hydrogard Legal Services: The HLS Digital Property Log Book saves customer data and protected their property & possessions

by Advertising Feature0

Mr G was a member of the Hydrogard Legal Services Consumer Protection Service and this meant that his data, property and possessions were protected and when Mr G’s home caught fire he was protected because the Digital Property Log Book had details of his insurances, all of the serial numbers for every appliance or possession in his home and access to all of his personal data, which was all lost when the house was destroyed by the fire. When Mr G signed up to Hydrogard Consumer Protection Services, he was sceptical about the Digital Property Log Book, but this has proven to be invaluable and the most important thing to understand is that we are here to protect you, your property and your family.

1. Unlimited telephone assistance

2. Consumer Purchasing Advice

3. Dispute Resolution and Mediation

4. Free Book -“Beware of Scammers”

5. Years Membership Digital Property Logbook

6. No Win – No Fee Claims Management Service

Whichever way you look at it, can you afford not to protect you, your home and your family. Our Consumer Protection Service starts at less than £1.10p per household, per day, cheaper than a cup of coffee or a packet of cigarettes.

