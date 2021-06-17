Hydrogard Legal Services: We are Running local seminars on Consumer Protection.

My name is Chris Brown and I am the CEO of Hydrogard Legal Services and we are running a number of local seminars on Consumer Protection.

THE SEMINAR COST IS £35.00 Per Person CAN YOU AFFORD NOT TO ATTEND

I am passionate about protecting you the consumer, helping protect you and your money, your personal data and stopping scammers, doorstep fraudsters, rogue traders, conmen and women and high-pressure salespeople stealing from you.

NOW IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO FIGHT BACK

Learn how to protect you and your money by attending a consumer protection seminar.

For anyone who has ever made a purchase of a high-value home improvement product, like solar panels, roof coating, bathroom, kitchen, or double glazing in their home, then you, like me, will almost certainly have been subjected to the high-pressure sales processes employed by direct sales companies.

Companies and individuals will use whatever method they can to get you to part with your hard-earned cash. Rogue traders, conmen and scammers come in all shapes and sizes and my one

day seminar teaches you how to protect yourself and what you can do if you do fall victim to high-pressure sales, doorstep fraudsters and rogue traders.

Our seminars start promptly at 10am with registration starting at 9am. Refreshments are provided.

In our seminars we will cover an introduction to Consumer Credit, the Consumer Rights Act 2015, we will explain your rights and teach you how to say No.

We will teach you important things like how to spot a sales ploy, what is the difference between a regulated credit agreement and a personal loan, how to protect yourself in your home and getting

rid of unwanted salesmen, even if you have invited them in, making sure you understand your cancellation rights and all of this is explained in plain simple English.

We will teach you about doorstep fraudsters, their tricks, their scams and how you can stop them stealing from you. The most common statement made to us at Hydrogard Legal Services when

we are helping people is “they seemed so nice”, Yes they probably did, but scammers, conmen and women and high-pressure sales people are not going to shout at you because they want you to

trust them.

To book your ticket and reserve your place – PLEASE CALL HYDROGARD LEGAL SERVICES ON: 08000 74 84 94 THIS IS A FREEPHONE NUMBER (WE PAY FOR THE CALL).

Hydrogard Legal Services are registered with the FCA registration No. 829910 to carry out regulated claims management activities.

Next week Chris is talking about Zenith Staybrite, Clearwin Ltd and how Hydrogard can help you if you’ve purchased from them.