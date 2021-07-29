Hydrogard Legal Services: We are sponsoring Bracknell based Dance School, Berkshire Dance Academy

HYDROGARD LEGAL SERVICES SPONSOR

BRACKNELL BASED DANCE SCHOOL

“BERKSHIRE DANCE ACADEMY”

TO COMPETE IN THE DANCE WORLD CUP

A team of 25 dancers from the Berkshire Dance Academy are competing in the Dance World Cup, which takes place in August 2021 and the two groups of dancers will be competing on the 18th August at the International Centre Telford.

As you would expect with a world cup, the competition to win will be fierce, there are 62 countries taking part with a total of over 12,000 dancers competing for that first place. Berkshire Dance Academy from Bracknell have entered a total of 25 dancers made up of 24 girls and 1 boy and they will all being giving it their best shot to be in the top slot.

Hydrogard Legal Services agreed to sponsor the Berkshire Dance Academy because they are a local dance group who teach and promote their skills to an incredibly high level. Louise & Seb from the Berkshire Dance Academy have been running their dance schools for over 12 years and have had some great results in National competitions.

This years world cup is taking place in many different locations due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which means that some of the dance schools will be performing in their own countries and not in the original venue in Spain.

Berkshire Dance Academy have a good nucleus of dancers and teach children from the age of two through to sixteen when dancers can progress to dance college.

The classes run throughout the week Tuesday to Saturdays and if your child is interested in learning to dance or you would like to sponsor the school, please contact Louise Jacquemin on 01344 573 096.

Please see below a photo of the girls competing in the 9 and under age group in the Acro (acrobatic) dance category.

I am sure you will all join us in wishing the dancer’s good luck.

Berkshire Dance Academy is EntertainArts award-winning dance academy that delivers elite technical training for competitive dancers. We are proud to say our hard work, dedication and attention to detail creates dancers who: