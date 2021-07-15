Hydrogard Legal Services: Zenith Conservatory Refunds

3 wins totalling over £80,995

Mr H – Fareham, Hampshire received a refund of £28,000 + 8% interest Mr H – Basildon, Essex received a refund of £14,995 + 8% interest Mr P – Surrey, received a £40,000 + 8% interest

Sometimes it’s not about the money, its about getting justice and all three of our customers had purchased their conservatories in good faith and expected a good job, after all not one of them had bought cheap or used cowboy builders, all three customers purchased from a business that they thought they knew, but what they didn’t know was the horror story that they were going to be involved in.

Mr H from Basildon purchased from Zenith Staybrite in 2014, they told him they had been building conservatories for over 30 years, but they had only been in business for six, his conservatory was leaking, it was twisting and it was unsafe, HLS won Mr H all of his money plus interest plus compensation to remove the unsafe building.

Mr P from Surrey purchased a large conservatory from Clearwin Ltd in 2019, they told the customer they had been in business for over thirty years, but they only started trading in Aug 2017, just two years previous. Mr P’s conservatory leaks, the folding doors have dropped and stick, they have not tied the building into the structure of the house and the conservatory moves in high winds, HLS won Mr P all of his money plus interest plus compensation to rectify the problems.

Mr H from Fareham was in his 80’s when he was cold canvassed by Clearwin and sold Zenith Home Improvements and a large conservatory. The conservatory was built in such an appalling way, that the HLS advisor said that he had never seen such a poorly built conservatory. There was no lead flashing to protect the roof from leaking where it abutted the side of the building. The frames were made too small and used regardless of whether

they fitted or not, they were packed with strips of timber and spray foam and a rather large UPVC board to cover the bad workmanship. HLS won Mr H all of his money plus interest.

All three were told the same thing, even though there was a large time frame between their purchases, the story and the tactics used to sell to them was identical to each other. The sales person sat in their home for over three hours, the first price quoted was unrealistically high, it was reduced using false discounts and then they were told they would only get the discounts and the 10-year guarantee if they signed up for the “Zenith” Lifestyle finance

option. After many telephone calls to the sales manager, the customers all decided to place the order and their personal horror stories began.

It seems quite unimaginable to think a large, national brand such as Zenith could get things so wrong, but they did and what’s more, they have done this to over 100,000 customers up and down the country. Their sales people did not worry whether you or your relatives, neighbours or friends were elderly, in fact, I think it is safer to assume that the older the customer, the more they were likely to be ripped off.

Some of the complaints we are handling include a Clearwin Sales person sitting in a home for over 10 hours and only left after the consumer had signed the order. The salesperson told them they could cancel the next day, within their 7-day consumer cancellation period, so they signed.

The next day, the customer rang Clearwin to cancel only to be told, the finance was already in place and by cancelling they would get a black mark against their credit file, they would have to pay at least 40% of the balance and they might be taken to court for the remainder. Of course, this was a large corporate business, flexing its muscle against a consumer and the consumer gave in.

