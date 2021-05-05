“I definitely want to be here” says Royals boss Paunović as he reflects on first season at Reading

Reading manager Veljko Paunović reiterated that he wants to stay at the club after a ‘positive’ first season.



“I want to thank all the fans who want me to continue and the ownership that gave me the opportunity,” said Paunović.



“Moving forward, I don’t know the answer for sure but I definitely want to be here.



“I’m already preparing for the next season. The players will know the expectation when they come back, with technical and tactical requirements.



Although disappointed by missing out on the play-offs after such a strong start to the season, the Royals boss was keen to focus on the progress his side has made throughout the campaign.



“It was a year of improvement and a positive year,” he continued.



“It would have been successful if we finished in the top six. The biggest belief would come when we secured top-six. Until then, it was hard to sustain that and we unfortunately lost that.



“We can confirm the season as an improvement with a huge step forward and look to build on top of that moving forward into the next season.



“I was sad I couldn’t achieve more with the team but I always want to get better and I will learn from this season and I want to apply it in the upcoming seasons.”



The Reading manager remained optimistic ahead of next season with the hopeful return of fans into stadiums after a season like no other.



“We only had glimpses of what it’s like when the fans were here against Nottingham Forest.



“Just 2000 felt like 20,000. They were very warm and very happy.



“We also played against Birmingham and Norwich with fans. They were also fantastic but we didn’t get the results.



“I can only imagine how great it is in this fantastic and beautiful stadium with happy fans.”