‘I thought it was in’ says Royals boss after ghost goal not given in Manchester United defeat

Reading FC Women’s manager Kelly Chambers admitted there were positives to take after her side were beaten by Manchester United on the opening night of the new Women’s Super League campaign.

The Royals lost out by two goals in their first game of the season as Kirsty Hanson and Ola Battle gave Manchester United three points.

“We’ve got to stick at it and find where we need to balance our emotions when we’re under the cosh and pay the way we want to play,” said Chambers.

“We have to build on that and work on that.

“There were two defining moments that were our own undoing tonight.”

The game could have been very different for Reading had Brooke Chplaen had her goal given when the ball appeared to cross the line, but was not given due to no goal line technology.

“I thought it was in,” continued Chambers, speaking on the goal that was not given.

“It definitely would have changed the game, we could have built momentum and got back in control.

“If that stood, the game is completely different so it’s disappointing not to get that on the board.”

Chambers was also full of praise for her defence which featured two new signings, Faye Bryson and Gemma Evans who signed from Bristol City in the summer.

“There were patches that I didn’t think our two fours didn’t release enough in midfield.

“My back four defended really, really well. Gemma Evans was outstanding, not much got past her.

“They’re a new backline so we need to keep building on that.

“The aim was to find gaps for Brooke (Chaplen) and when we found those areas, we needed to do more.

“If you add an experienced Natasha Dowie into that, we might have had more possession higher up the pitch and got into the final third more.

“I’m hoping I’ll have all of them available for Arsenal. We will have a stronger squad going into that game.”