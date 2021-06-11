Icarus rises: new horse sculptures in Arborfield Green

A STRIKING new sculpture was unveiled in Arborfield Green on Friday, commemorating the development’s history as an army garrison. They feature three life-size iron-resin statues, titled Icarus, Sports Horse Mare and Youngster.

They were commissioned by Crest Nicholson to commemorate the rich history of the site, which was previously a Remount Depot and Horse Infirmary, supplying the military with horses for operational use from 1904.

The three sculptures were designed and created by sculptor Amy Goodman and she helped Wokingham borough mayor, Cllr Keith Baker, and David Hnyda, director of sales and marketing at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, to unveil them.

Among the audience were members of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and the Arborfield Old Boys Association, a charity representing those who had passed through the Arborfield Army Apprenticeship establishment.

The three horses remember the 100,000 horses that are thought to have passed through the depot between the First and Second World War.

Ms Goodman, said: “After all these months of hard work I am incredibly proud to finally see my finished artwork on site. I wanted it to be as historically accurate as possible and was able to base one of my sculptures on a Cleveland Bay stallion at Cholderton Farm, which was just five minutes from my studio.

“I created the rearing light draught ‘Icarus’ war horse sculpture, with a hogged mane and short tail. The branding on his quarters and hooves inscribed with the date 1918 serve as a reminder of his history.

“I had a very intense five-and-a-half months doing the clay work on my own, however this was a dream commission for me, and I relish working at this scale.

“I wanted to capture ‘life’ in the horses, so I modelled the clay intuitively using fast movements and texture, and we finished the sculptures using iron-rust patina which is exceptionally vibrant and should complement the green of the beautiful surrounding landscape.”

Cllr Baker said that it took the play War Horse for people to start to fully understand the essential role of horses during the First World War.

“It is not surprising that a huge increase in interest in these stables has occurred in recent years,” he said.

“More than a million horses were requisitioned or purchased for the war effort and only 10% returned. Many of those horses who actually made it back were treated at this very place.

“The stables here are protected for the nation and I would like to thank Crest Nicholson for their investment, ensuring they are maintained, guaranteeing their preservation.”

He added: “These three magnificent statues of horses, commissioned in early 2018 some 100 years after the end of the First World War, are a testament to the commitment by this developer to highlight this unique local facility in our history.”

The sculptures have been installed close to Waterman’s Gate, off Biggs Lane in Arborfield.

