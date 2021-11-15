Ice, ice, maybe? Cantley Park ice rink has been “mis-sold” after skaters discover it is made from plastic

RESIDENTS celebrating the festive season have been frustrated by “false advertising” from the borough council, and improvements are promised.

On Friday, November 12, the Cantley Park ice rink opened for the first time.

But skaters were left disappointed after discovering the ice was not as promised.

Instead, the rink has been constructed out of plastic tiles that connect together.

It means attendees are not allowed to bring their own skates, instead being asked to use boots with a plastic blade, so to not damage the surface.

Since opening, residents have taken out their frustration on social media, with some calling on the borough council for a refund.

Some said the rink was too slippery to use safely, with others leaving minutes after arriving.

Wokingham Borouhg Council has sought to placate aggreived families, offering a free swiming or soft play session to those who have bought an ice rink ticket, but have since decided not to go.

Its executive member for envrionment and leisure, Cllr Parry Batth, said: “I would like to apologise for any confusion with regards to the synthetic ice skating rink at Cantley Park.

“We have stated in the press release that the rink was synthetic, however this should have been made clearer and we will make sure it is in future.”

He added: “We are working with our partner, Chippa Events, to improve the skating surface experience for all visitors.”

A 45-minute session on the rink costs £12 for adults, £7.50 for children 4+ and £30 for a family of four.