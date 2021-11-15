Wokingham.Today

Ice, ice, maybe? Cantley Park ice rink has been “mis-sold” after skaters discover it is made from plastic

by Jess Warren0
ice rink
The rink is made from plastic and skaters must use boots with plastic blades. Picture: Kelli McClintock on Unsplash

RESIDENTS celebrating the festive season have been frustrated by “false advertising” from the borough council, and improvements are promised.

On Friday, November 12, the Cantley Park ice rink opened for the first time.

But skaters were left disappointed after discovering the ice was not as promised.

Instead, the rink has been constructed out of plastic tiles that connect together.

It means attendees are not allowed to bring their own skates, instead being asked to use boots with a plastic blade, so to not damage the surface.

Since opening, residents have taken out their frustration on social media, with some calling on the borough council for a refund.

Some said the rink was too slippery to use safely, with others leaving minutes after arriving.

Wokingham Borouhg Council has sought to placate aggreived families, offering a free swiming or soft play session to those who have bought an ice rink ticket, but have since decided not to go.

Its executive member for envrionment and leisure, Cllr Parry Batth, said: “I would like to apologise for any confusion with regards to the synthetic ice skating rink at Cantley Park.

“We have stated in the press release that the rink was synthetic, however this should have been made clearer and we will make sure it is in future.”

He added: “We are working with our partner, Chippa Events, to improve the skating surface experience for all visitors.”

A 45-minute session on the rink costs £12 for adults, £7.50 for children 4+ and £30 for a family of four.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

VOTE 2021: Norman Jorgensen’s delight at being elected to Maiden Erlegh

Phil Creighton

BBC launch 10-minute audio workouts to help older people get moving at home

Jess Warren

Woodley community rallies round to give Lilly-May’s mother a break

Gemma Davidson
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.