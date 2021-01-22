If it snows in Wokingham during Covid-19 lockdown, can you go sledging and have snowball fights?

WITH snow forecast for Sunday, many Wokingham residents will be hoping to enjoy some winter sports while sticking to the lockdown rules.

Last week, police in North Yorkshire warned that travelling to go sledging is against lockdown rules and that anyone doing so risks receiving a fine as the Government advice is to stay at home.

And ITV News sought clarification from the Department for Health, who stressed the rules remain in place, meaning people cannot meet socially with family or friends unless part of a household or support bubble.

People can only leave your home to exercise, and not for the purpose of recreation or leisure, such as a picnic or a social meeting. This is limited to once a day.

We contacted Thames Valley Police to see if they would follow their northern counterparts and they promised that they would police “with common sense”, engaging with the public as much as possible.

A spokesperson said: “In terms of the specifics as to whether sledging and snowball fights is deemed a form of exercise, this would be a question to be put to the Home Office as they set the law.

“We would remind the public that we are in the midst of a global pandemic and cases of the coronavirus continue to remain high.

“The community have a greater responsibility to abide by coronavirus legislation to stop the spread and save lives and we are grateful to the majority who are following the regulations.”

And where Thames Valley Police feels that action needs to be taken, they will take it.

“Where we encounter people are knowingly and blatantly breaching regulations, putting others at risk through their behaviour, we will move to enforcement by issuing a fine,” the spokesperson added.

“We would consider all engagement with the public on a case-by-case basis, but would re-iterate the importance of abiding by the legislation.”