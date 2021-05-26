Il est temps pour mes amis de dire bon voyage

Think local with Rachel Bradley

I can tell that I’ve hardly left the town since it all this began.

I’m starting to watch films and box sets with subtitles, just to feel like I’m getting away from it all. Minari and Call My Agent are my latest obsessions and are highly recommened.

I’ve never yearned to learn French.

Now I find myself on the look out for a tutor.

I’ve even been known to wear a blazer, working on my own at home, in an attempt to dress like a Parisian.

Because after over a year of it all, I’m starting to get a little fed up with wearing the same old gym gear.

Home workouts were hard enough, now they’re exhausting. I need to ‘get out there’. But I’ll confess, I’m finding it hard.

I’ve not venture further than walking distance from my house.

I pop to the local supermarket, walk to the post office and run through the woods behind my house. That’s about the extent of my life right now.

Okay, hands up, I’ve managed a few pub gardens, wrapped in a blanket in the cold.

But am I the only one feeling a little overwhelmed at the idea of going back to normal?

I’ve clearly got too comfortable in my lockdown life.

I work from home, I work out from home, I socialise from home, rule of six and outside, obvs.

Not that long ago I yearned for freedom. Now I feel a little intimidated.

I’ve even forgotten how to dress.

In a weird way, lockdown has become kind of a comfort zone.

Because if I’m honest, I actually like some of the things lockdown has given me. A slower pace of life, more time, more energy, better sleep. My life in lockdown has become familiar and I’m kind of okay with that.

I now just need to navigate a way out of lockdown making sure I take those treasured things with me.

So I’m treading lightly. (And of course, that’s something we all need to do).

But tread I must. I need to get my ahead around my post-lockdown life.

I know we’re not out of the woods just yet but that’s exactly what I need to do. I need to step out of the woods and into my new life.

I’ll be the one looking slightly out of place in a strange blazer and lycra combo.

If you see me don’t forget to say “bonjour”.