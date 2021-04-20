I’m in the mood for ska (and a haircut) – new themed barbers opens in Wargrave

A NEW barbers has opened its doors in Wargrave — and it’s offering more than just a trim.

The 2 Tone Barbers is a ska-themed salon, which launched on the High Street on Monday.

Decked out with a black-and-white theme, paying homage to classic checkerboard pattern that symbolises the ska genre, it’s offering a range of cuts accompanied by a drink.

In social media post on opening day, the barbers said: “It’s finally done, welcome to The 2 Tone Barbers. Thank you to everyone that helped for all your hard work, [we] can’t wait to see you all soon.”

The barbers is also running a competition this month, and will be offering a year’s worth of free haircuts to one lucky customer that books in for a trim this month.

To find out more, visit: www.the2tonebarbers.com