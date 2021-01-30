In demand dame goes on demand for South Hill Park’s digital downloads

AN IN demand dame has gone on demand for a new programme of digital dramas aimed at bringing the joy of theatre to the comfort of their own home.

South Hill Park’s On Demand service includes a free 60-minute audio pantomime.

Starring Brad Clapson, who is the Bracknell-based arts centre’s resident dame, Robin Hood has been devised by pantomime director Adam Stafford and co-stars, among others, Michael Ayiotis. It aims to bridge the gap for those who have missed the annual festive show.

The theatre has other plays online.

They include a new take on A Christmas Carol, a play that was meant to have been performed in the arts centre until the new Tier 4 structure forced the closures of theatres.

Devised by Apollo Theatre Company, it was filmed in the Wilde Theatre, and made available to stream before Christmas. However, South Hill Park has extended the online run so everyone can continue to enjoy the festive warmth this wonderful production brings.

And associate theatre company Blackeyed Theatre also has online shows to enjoy.

The team produced The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde last autumn and now home audiences can immerse themselves in the myth and mystery of 19th century London.

The group also produced a version of the Jane Eyre, which they says tells the moving portrayal of one woman’s quest for equality and freedom lives as one of the great triumphs of storytelling.

These shows will be available to purchase to stream until Sunday, February 28. Once a digital pass is purchased, they can be viewed up to seven days from purchase, or first viewed.

The arts centre has also launched a fundraising campaign called STAR 1,000.

It is looking for 1,000 people who can donate at least £5 per month to help its mission to provide entertainment, support and inspiration to the wider community for many years to come.

For more details, or to donate, log on to southhillpark.org.uk