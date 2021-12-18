IN-FORM ROYALS TRAVEL TO CITY

Reading FC Women will be out to upset the odds once again when they travel to face Manchester City.

The Royals shocked the current Women’s Super League champions Chelsea on Saturday with a remarkable 1-0 win after Deanne Rose’s early goal proved to be decisive.

The win lifts Reading up to eighth in the table, level on points with the two teams above them as they continued their excellent form that has seen them pick up five wins and a draw from their last six league games.

Sunday’s opponents Man City, were one of the teams expected to challenge Chelsea for their crown prior to the start of the campaign, but so far they have been well off the pace after an underwhelming start to the season.

City are in sixth position, on the same points as Reading but with a better goal difference.

They endured a punishing start to the season which saw them lose to Tottenham on the opening day before they were beaten 5-0 at Arsenal.

They have since recovered their form with four league wins, but a heavy 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea means they will be unlikely to mount a title charge after falling further behind the top two.

After nine matches, they are 12 points behind pace setters Arsenal.

Gareth Taylor’s team snatched a last minute victory away at Birmingham City on Sunday thanks to Ellen White’s 89th minute winner in a 3-2 victory.

The last time Kelly Chambers’ side faced Man City, they were defeated 1-0 away from home after Chloe Kelly broke the deadlock in the 87th minute to win City the points.