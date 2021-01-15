In need of some homeschooling help?

BACK under lockdown, parents and carers are being asked to help homeschool children once more.

But how can they juggle being parents, professionals and teachers all at once?

Anna Whitehouse, presenter and columnist, is here to help with her tips and tricks.

“A nine-hour workday, plus a six-hour school day, plus seven hours of non-school parenting equates to 22 hours which doesn’t leave room for much else,” Anna explained.

“Clearly it’s not possible to work to this schedule, so the first step is to accept it and be flexible with your routines and your children.”

Anna has compiled her top tips for coping with life in lockdown.

From managing expectations and accepting that you will get less done to sharing the workload wherever possible, Anna says there are many ways parents can make homeschooling work for them.

“Get up, get dressed, start your day as you would normally,” she says. “It may be a little like Groundhog Day, but wearing a onesie from 2003 isn’t likely to make you feel like you could take on the world.

“And have no shame in outsourcing with online distractions and your child’s favourite shows – the tech is there and the willingness is there.

“But what shouldn’t be there is a mound of homework and children arguing with each other over who gets the blue spoon.”

