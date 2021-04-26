IN THE COMMUNITY: Abbeyfield Winnersh welcomes virtual visit from Chief Nurse

THE FIRST chief nurse for adult social care recently paid a virtual visit to a Winnersh care home.

Professor Deborah Sturdy OBE, pledged to get to know those working on the frontline, when appointed in December last year.

She had a 20-minute virtual tour of Abbeyfield Winnersh, a dementia-friendly care home run by The Abbeyfield Society.

Led by registered manager, Sue Smart, Professor Sturdy’s tour included the home’s garden, lounge, dining room, cinema, salon and resident Penny’s room.

She also saw the activities room, where residents were painting and making thank-you cards for the staff, and witnessed the end of a video call a resident had made with her family, with the assistance of a member of staff.

Professor Sturdy said: “I was delighted to meet staff today and hear about the incredible work everyone has done during the past 11 months.

“My virtual visit to Abbeyfield Winnersh and a walk around the home was really appreciated. There were so many activities taking place and it was fantastic to see both residents and staff having fun.

“I would like to thank Penny and her family, who let me see her lovely room.

It was really heartening to hear the many ways in which staff have supported residents across the organisation and each other, during such a difficult time.”

She added: “Thank you for all you are doing and I look forward to visiting again when we can meet in person.”

