IN THE COMMUNITY: ABC TO Read

A reading charity is supporting more than 120 children with virtual sessions throughout the pandemic.

ABC to Read supports primary school children identified by their schools as struggling with their reading.

Before the pandemic, it trained volunteer mentors to work with children one-to-one, making reading fun again.

Now, volunteer mentors are still being recruited, and parents in all schools ABC to Read work with, can connect and receive additional reading support. All sessions are still one-to-one, customised and tailored to each child’s levels and interests.

Marcia Rowlinson, ABC to Read CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support so many children with our online reading sessions, continuing our commitment to schools and the children we support, thanks to our great team of volunteers and small but excellent staff team.

“We know that one-to-one, face-to-face teaching is the best method to support children, particularly if they have barriers to their learning,

but are delighted to be able to reach more local children online even as we prepare to return to our provision of face-to-face mentoring when schools reopen.”

There are still spaces available for new volunteers to take part in training and for schools to sign up to the scheme.

For more information, email: abctoread@btconnect.com

