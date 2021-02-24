IN THE COMMUNITY: Armchair Geology – Reading Geological Society plans spring lectures

Reading Geological Society continues with its programme of lectures, despite the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are delivered by Zoom, that magic software that allows us to welcome our members and anyone interested in geology to participate from their own homes – no travelling in the dark, no entry to strange buildings.

Our lectures are given by leaders in their subjects and range over many aspects of geology – fossils and minerals, landforms and plate tectonics, mining and geohazards, for instance.

Our programme of lectures in Reading and field meetings both locally and to many geologically interesting sites further from home is currently on hold, but as soon as the pandemic comes under control, we will start our programmes again.

Our next Zoom lectures are:

March 8: “A Geotraverse across Shetland – new insights into the Scottish Caledonides” given by Prof Rob Strachan, University of Portsmouth

April 12: “Meteorites” given by Dr Ho Shan Chan, Royal Holloway University of London

May 10: “Paleogene Climate” given by Dr Tom Dunkley Jones, University of Birmingham

June 7: “Sarsen stones – a geological conundrum reassessed” given by Prof Peter Worsley, University of Reading

July 5: “Large Igneous Provinces and Volcanic Rifted Margins from the N Atlantic Rifted Province and beyond” given by Dr D Jerrum, DougalEARTH.com

If you would like to attend our Zoom lectures, please contact our Meetings Secretary at lectures@ readinggeology.org.uk

You may like to visit our website: readinggeology.co.uk for more information on us and up-to-date meetings information.

RGS looks forward to welcoming you to our meetings.

David Ward

