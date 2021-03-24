IN THE COMMUNITY: Austen House Care Home welcomes Earley Town Mayor … and his lovely assistant

STAFF at a Lower Earley care home were delighted to be visited by the town mayor.

Cllr David Hare, Earley town mayor visited Austen House for an outdoor visit earlier this month.

He brought flowers and a card for staff, and was joined by his springer spaniel Frasier.

Natsayi Dunira, general manager at Austen House, said: “It was lovely to have David here. The staff were delighted that he took time from his busy schedule and was able to visit us.

“Although it had to be outside this time we all had a lovely chat and we hope that the mayor will come to see us again soon.”

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk