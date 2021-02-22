IN THE COMMUNITY: Austen House residents celebrate Valentine’s Day

RESIDENTS of a Lower Earley care home marked the day of love with sweet celebrations over the weekend.

Austen House was filled with flowers, cards and treats in celebration of St Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

Staff and residents celebrated the day by creating heart-shaped decorations to decorate the home and gifting each other sweets and cakes.

General manager, Natsayi Dunira said it was a lovely day.

“Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either using our visiting suite or on a video call,” she added. “We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it.”

June, a resident at the care home, said: “It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities. I really liked the roses, bubblies and all the chocolate treats.”