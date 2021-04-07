IN THE COMMUNITY: Autism Berkshire offers free workshops on benefit applications

AUTISM BERKSHIRE is running free workshops to guide residents through benefits applications.

The charity is running a series of online workshops called Understanding Your Benefits Rights after Easter.

They are open to any autistic young people and adults and their parents and carers.

It covers understanding entitlement to benefits, how to make an application and the appeals process.

The charity’s chief executive officer, Jane Stanford-Beale, said: “Many autistic people and their families find that applying for benefits they are entitled to is a challenging process.

“Our advisers guide them through the dos and don’ts and explain what evidence is needed.

“In 2019-20, clients of our Benefits Service received benefit awards and back payments totalling more than £235,000.”

Workshops will run from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Mondays. There will be three sessions.

Monday, April 12, will be on applying for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Monday, April 26, will be on applying for Universal Credit and Employment & Support Allowance (ESA).

And Monday, May 24, will be on the Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

Workshops are supported by Reading Borough Council’s New Directions College community learning service.

For more information, and to register for a place, visit: autismberkshire.org.uk/ benefits-service

