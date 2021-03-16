IN THE COMMUNITY: Autism Berkshire relaunches Alert Card scheme

Autism Berkshire’s alert cards

A SCHEME launched by Autism Berkshire 11 years ago has a new look, as it links up with the police.

Berkshire Autism Alert Cards, which provide a way for residents to explain their condition quickly, aims to give cardholders more confidence when out and about.

Since its launch, almost 1,900 cards have been issued to autistic children, young people and adults in the county.

To mark its 10th anniversary last year, the card was given a fresh look, and now has the support of Thames Valley Police.

It secured a £5,000 grant from the Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner’s Police Property Act Fund.

The new look for the card was created by Eden Sinclair, a graphic designer who graduated from the University of Reading last year and is herself autistic.

Another change means that cardholders – or the person applying their behalf, such as parents and support workers – can now choose to share information about their autism and any individual support needs with the police, to help officers. Details are held in a secure police database.

DCI Simon Steel from Thames Valley Police

Police officers in Berkshire are being trained about the card in a rolling programme, starting in the Reading and Bracknell & Wokingham policing areas.

Autism Berkshire’s chief executive officer, Jane Stanford-Beale said: “We have already had a really positive reaction from cardholders and their families to the new design and the opportunity to provide some extra information that can help police provide appropriate support.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with Thames Valley Police to make these improvements to the scheme.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Steel, of the Policing Strategy Unit at Thames Valley Police, said: “We recognise that some people who are autistic may find it more challenging to communicate with our officers or staff when they have a reason to contact us.

“When someone who is autistic chooses to share their information about how they may act in a certain situation when they sign up to a Berkshire Autism Alert Card, it is a positive step towards ensuring we can have the most meaningful interaction.

“This helps to break down barriers to communication and assists us in being able to provide the best possible service.

“We are delighted to be working with Autism Berkshire and thank them for their support in helping us to meet the needs of the diverse communities we serve.”

For more information, visit: www.autismberkshire.org.uk/berkshire-autism-alert-card/

