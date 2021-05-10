IN THE COMMUNITY: Autism Berkshire’s SocialEyes course

A FREE course for austic adults, SocialEyes, has been designed for Berkshire residents this May.

SocialEyes is a free eight-week course, open to autistic adults aged 19 to 25, designed to help improve social skills.

Young autistic adults in Reading, Wokingham and West Berkshire can benefit from the course, which is provided by the Berkshire West Autism and ADHD Support Service.

It will focus on starting and ending conversation, body language, facial expressions, eye contact and personal space.

The course will take place on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm until 9pm,.

The first session ran earlier this week, and the course runs until Tuesday, June 29, excluding June 1 due to the school half-term holiday.

SocialEyes will be available to adults registered with a GP surgery that is part of the Berkshire West NHS Clinical Commissioning Group.

Participants of the course also need to have been educated in a mainstream setting.

Helen Harris, autism development worker for Autism Berkshire leading the course, said: “SocialEyes does not ask autistic people to change their social behaviour or to copy ‘typical’ behaviour.

“The aim is to give participants the option to learn social interaction skills or alternative social strategies that work for them in a range of situations.”

For more information, visit autismberkshire.org.uk

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today