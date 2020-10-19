IN THE COMMUNITY: Berkshire care home celebrates the harvest

A CELEBRATION of harvest took place in a Wokingham-based care home earlier this month.

Residents at Barkham Road’s Berkshire Care Home enjoyed the fruits of their own labour in the meals, while also enjoying a programme of events.

They included a virtual visit to St Paul’s church, where assistant curate Cara Smart and local historian Jim Bell talked about harvest histories.

There were also songs and meals included a vegetable soup featuring their own home-grown produce, and a Fidget Pie, a traditional farmer’s dish.

The events at the brighter kind-run home were welcomed by residents.

Michael Mace said: “It’s the first time I’ve celebrated harvest here and I am amazed.

“The dining room looks really autumnal with the tables decorated beautifully with leaves, flowers and horse chestnuts from our garden and lunch was delicious.

“We had a very interesting live connection with St Paul’s. I was so happy to watch that as I’m from Wokingham and know the church and this brought back lots of memories.

“I couldn’t wait to phone my wife and tell her all about this beautiful day.”

And home manager Vicki Morl was equally pleased.

“The Harvest Festival is a joyous celebration which our residents really love and it brings back lots of happy memories,” she said.

“Our wonderful Magic Moments Club team organised everything and residents loved helping to make the harvest decorations.

“Huge thanks to everyone at St Paul’s Church and our much-loved volunteer Jim Bell who helped our residents connect with our local community to celebrate this year – it’s so important for us to do that, now, more than ever.”