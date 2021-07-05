IN THE COMMUNITY: Berkshire Respite Holidays plan autumn days out

Berkshire Respite Holidays organises specialist holidays for less-able individuals who are unable to participate in conventional holidays due to infirmity, physical or mental, without significant assistance and medical care.

Particular importance is placed on transportation, the venue and provision of support. The volunteer group is a local non-profit organisation and is heavily subsidised from donations.

The Jumbulance Trust (charity no. 1090731) provides specialist transport – a coach which is a designated ambulance, has large reclining seats and provision for flatbeds and wheelchairs. The vehicle can accommodate up to about 20 people including five wheelchairs, has a lift for those unable to handle steps and there is a toilet on board suitable for the less abled.

We have had to postpone our planned holidays due to the covid pandemic. As a result, many less able members of our community have not had the opportunity to have any form of holiday over this period.

Thankfully, travel is now becoming more possible and we have, therefore, decided to offer some days trips in September. These trips are specifically for individuals who are less able and require assistance when travelling. We will provide volunteer helpers to provide support as company and to push wheel chairs when necessary.

We are planning to visit Blenheim Palace on Wednesday, September 15, Marwell Zoo on Thursday, September 16 and a National Trust Property on Friday, September 17.

The charge for each trip is £50 towards transportation and entrance fees and there will be suitable local joining points to be arranged.

If you or anyone you know that would who has mobility difficulties or would otherwise benefit from a day out please get in touch with David Lumsden at davidlumsden@talktalk.net – 01189 774951 to apply or for further details.

