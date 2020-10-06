IN THE COMMUNITY: Book your place now for the virtual Thames Hospice Santa Dash

THAMES HOSPICE is calling on residents to get running.

The annual Santa Dash in Swinley Forest has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers are encouraging people to don their Christmas attire and do a solo run on the first weekend of December.

Alison Evans, head of events and community fundraising, said: “Although we will miss kicking off the Christmas season together with our community, we hope that our supporters will enjoy their own festive fun dash.

“Everyone is welcome to get involved, whether it’s in a local park, at the gym or on a treadmill in the living room.

She added: “We have never needed our wonderful supporters more than we need them now, so invite your friends, family, colleagues, neighbours to take part and help us raise funds to provide local people with quality of life when they most need it.”

Residents across the borough are encouraged to run 3K, 5K or 10K, while adhering to the UK Government’s social distancing guidelines.

It costs £10 for adults to sign up before Saturday, October 31 and £2.50 for children.

After that, prices rise to £15 for adults and £5 for children.

Anyone who raises more than £100 in sponsorship will be awarded a medal, with those raising more than £500 also receiving a one-off Santa Dash event hoody.

All participating adults will receive a Santa suit, and all children will receive reindeer ears to wear on their dash.

Participants who are taking part in memory of a family member or friend can also download a bib for their suit to dedicate to their loved ones.

To sign up, visit: www.thameshospice.org.uk/santadash