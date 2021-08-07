Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Bracknell Together Walk is tomorrow – Co-op donates water

by Guest contributor
Easthampstead Rotary
The Co-op has given water to the Bracknell Together walk on Sunday

“Hydrating the community,” so says Co-op’s Viviana Salmon, having handed more than 180 bottles of water to Easthampstead Rotarian Mike O’Donovan, organiser of the Bracknell Together Walk this Sunday in South Hill Park.

“Co-op is proudly supporting local events, promoting wellbeing and communities,” says

Viviana, a local mother, and member pioneer for  Co-op Bracknell and Wokingham.

“On behalf of the club, we would like to thank Viviana and the Co-op for their generous donation,” Mike said.

Viviana is among dozens of walkers already registered to go on the walk.

It is possible to register a group of walkers for £20 online, saving time on the day.

For full details and to register, go to www.bracknelltogetherwalk.org

Enjoy a special offer on a bacon roll and a cuppa. And the youngsters can get their faces painted.

After the walk, stay around and listen to the live sounds of Sneakin’ Suspicion.

This is a chance to raise money for your favourite charity – every penny you raise goes to your charity.

So get sponsors, and remember there are prizes for the charities that make the most impact on the day.

And for you hashtaggers out there in our communities, check these out: #itswhatwedo #wellbeing #easthampsteadrotaryclub #community #southhillpark

It’s a date, Sunday, August 8, in South Hill Park for the Bracknell Together Walk.

Peter von Bergen

