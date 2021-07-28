IN THE COMMUNITY: Bracknell Together Walk

The date – Sunday, August 8. The place – South Hill Park. The occasion – Bracknell Together Walk 2021.

Have a bacon roll and a cuppa. Paint your face (and the kids) thanks to Messy Jessy the Facepainter.

Enjoy a walk around the park and into the forest.

And stay for the afternoon and listen to the live sounds of Sneakin’ Suspicion.

Have a Funday Sunday AND raise money for your favourite charity.

Don’t wait for the day. Families and groups are registering now at bracknelltogetherwalk.org

Peter von Bergen

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today