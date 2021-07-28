Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Bracknell Together Walk

by Guest contributor0
Bracknell Together Walk
Bracknell Together Walk will welcome a facepainter on the day

The date – Sunday, August 8. The place – South Hill Park. The occasion – Bracknell Together Walk 2021.

Have a bacon roll and a cuppa. Paint your face (and the kids) thanks to Messy Jessy the Facepainter.

Enjoy a walk around the park and into the forest.

And stay for the afternoon and listen to the live sounds of Sneakin’ Suspicion.

Have a Funday Sunday AND raise money for your favourite charity.

Don’t wait for the day. Families and groups are registering now at bracknelltogetherwalk.org

Peter von Bergen

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today

Related posts

Hospital coffee shop is a Friend dropping in

Gemma Davidson

Abuse victims helped by record-breaking shoebox appeal

Gemma Davidson

No, they’re not barking: Thames Water using dogs to sniff out leaks

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.