IN THE COMMUNITY: British Modern Military History Society’s June talk

The group’s next talk will be on The Zeppelin Onslaught – Britain’s Forgotten Blitz.

Ian Castle will look at this chapter of the First World War, explaining the developments and actions that combined to bring a spectacular end to the raids — an end to the Zeppelin menace.

The talk takes place on line on Tuesday, June 1, from 2pm, using the Zoom software.

Places are open to non-members and should be registered in advance. Sessions cost £5, with blocks of five talks £20, and 10 talks £40. For details, log on to: www.bmmhs.org

