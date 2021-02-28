IN THE COMMUNITY: British Modern Military History Society March meeting to look at D Day preparations

THE British Modern Military History Society (BMMHS) is to hold another afternoon virtual meeting next week.

Taking place from 2pm on Tuesday, March 2, Bill Steadman will focus on The Intelligence, Deception and Communications for D Day.

It will explore the intelligence picture prior to D-Day and the deception operations staged to protect the truth of Operation Overlord in June 1944.

The society uses the online meeting platform Zoom, and the session opens from 1.50pm, with the talk following and then a questions and answer session afterwards. It will last around and hour-and-a-half.

The society can offer help to people who are new to Zoom to get started.

Entry is by donation, which goes to the cost of the talks, which includes speakers, insurance and also contributions to military-related charities.

The suggested donation is £5 for a single talk, £20 for a block of five talks and £40 for a block of 10 talks. Payment can easily be made by bank transfer into BMMHS account or via PayPal.

For more details, email info@bmmhs.org or log on to www.bmmhs.org

The BMMHS Team

